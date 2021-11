LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday officers responded to a report that someone may have been stabbed at Eastern and Cedar avenues, near Bonanza.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity will be released by the coroner's office.

As of 10 p.m., homicide investigators remained on the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.