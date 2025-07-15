Police searching for suspect in northwest valley shooting that killed one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead, and police are still searching for a suspect in the northwest valley near Tenaya Way.

Shots were reported just after 9 p.m. Monday.

Watch the full press briefing from police here:

[FULL PRESSER] Police searching for suspect in fatal northwest valley shooting

Moments later, someone called 911 saying a man was down, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, police say, was in his early 20s and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Metro's Homicide Unit, or to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story,

