Police searching for suspect in deadly North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 9:05 a.m. to an apartment in the 2900 block of East Centennial Parkway, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach area. The man was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived, but detectives did determine the shooting was caused by a disagreement between the two people.

UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect in this killing as 16-year-old Arnaz Jones. Here's what we know:

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.