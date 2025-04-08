Police searching for suspect after woman found stabbed to death in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after they say they found a woman stabbed to death in North Las Vegas Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of Brentcove Drive, in the area of Gowan Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Even though medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, she was ultimately pronounced dead.

The suspect had run away before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555,