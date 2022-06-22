Watch
Police search for killer after man's body found in North Las Vegas home

Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 22, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 53-year-old man was found dead in a home in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, the city's police department says.

Officers discovered the man's body at approximately 3 p.m. after they were called to a home in the 900 block of Stanley Avenue, which is near Las Vegas Boulevard and Tonopah Avenue.

The victim was not publicly identified by North Las Vegas police on Wednesday.

No additional victims were located inside the home, and no suspects were in custody as of this report, police said.

