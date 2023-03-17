Police report: Man accused of murder after carjacking near gentlemen's club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police arrested a man last Thursday in connection with a murder and carjacking that happened near a valley gentlemen's club in January.

According to a new police report, this happened on New Year's Day near the Play It Again Sam's Gentlemen's Club near Spring Mountain Road and Wynn Road.

Investigators state that 25-year-old Chanler McCloud accepted a ride from Roy Kridler around 1:30 that morning. McCloud had won money gambling and wanted to spend it. The report said Kridler drove McCloud to a spa in Chinatown and afterwards, told Kridler that he wanted to be dropped off near the Hustler Club. However, Kridler pulled over at Play It Again Sam's and reportedly told McCloud to get out of the SUV.

Police said McCloud refused and that's when Kridler got out of the driver's seat and started walking towards the passenger side. The report said McCloud hopped over into the driver's seat yelling at Kridler to "get in or get left". When Kridler approached the driver's door, the report states McCloud admitted to shoving Kridler who fell while McCloud drove away.

When officers arrived, the report stats Kridler told officers he was pulled out of his SUV and hit the back of his head on the pavement. Officers said that while speaking to officers, he said his head hurt and he needed to lay down. That's when he lost consciousness and was taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and was pronounced dead just over an hour after the incident.

On January 10, the report states officers identified the vehicle through video surveillance and found it parked in a tunnel under Hotel Rio Drive, south of Flamingo Road. Investigators said the hood was up and the driver's seat had been set on fire. McCloud reportedly told officers he wanted to get rid of his DNA from the driver's seat and used a candle to set the seat on fire because he couldn't find any bleach in the tunnel. Then, he poured a bucket of human waste on the seat to try to mask his own DNA.

The report states Las Vegas City Marshals stopped McCloud on an unrelated bicycle violation on March 9. That's when he was taken into custody. McCloud is facing several charges including murder, robbery, arson, and grand larceny. Court records show his next hearing is on March 27.