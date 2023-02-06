Police: Man suspected in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody in California in connection with the murder of a woman in Las Vegas.

The woman's body was discovered last week at a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley, near Arville Street and Sirius Avenue.

At the time, police said they suspected foul play, and homicide detectives were tapped to investigate.

Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr. He was arrested in California on Saturday and booked into the Victorville County detention center for one count of open murder.

Hetzel Jr. will be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the LVMPD homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.