Police: Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting in central Las Vegas

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 04, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man suffered a life-threatening injury in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports officers were called about a shooting at about 1:45 p.m. at 3770 University Center Drive, near Twain Avenue.

Authorities say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest in an apartment complex's parking lot.

Medical personnel transported the man to Sunrise Hospital where was alive but the injury was also considered life-threatening, according to the LVMPD.

Detectives have the incident under investigation but not further immediate details were released.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

