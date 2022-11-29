Police: Man shot after leaving gathering in central Las Vegas valley; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a residence in central Las Vegas.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Jason Spellman in connection with the murder.

An adult male was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday just before 2:30 p.m. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue, just one block from another fatal shooting the day before.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe the victim and Spellman were at a gathering at a nearby residence "moments before the shooting," according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"The victim left the gathering and was walking in the area when Spellman drove up and fired multiple gunshots at him," police stated.

Police were able to locate Spellman and take him into custody in the 3300 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about this case can contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated Spellman was arrested in connection with the death of a man who was shot while jump-starting a car in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue on Saturday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement clarifying these are two separate investigations. Police issued no information about Sunday's homicide prior to this report.