Police: Man killed outside Dotty's earlier this month was wanted in connection with another murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about an October 4 deadly shooting outside a Las Vegas business.

William Westry was shot while sitting inside a car with two other men near Dotty's at Decatur and Meadows Lane.

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Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in parking lot of a business

Newly released court documents suggest Westry was a Donna Street gang member wanted in connection with another recent murder.

Detectives believe his alleged killer, Levante Davidson, nicknamed Boosie, is a member of the Northtown Gangsters.

Davidson has a criminal history involving sex crimes against children, according to a police report.

Investigators interviewed the third individual in the car at the time Davidson allegedly shot Westry.

That person told police Davidson and Westry were arguing at the time, but couldn't recall what it was about.

The witness was able to identify Davidson as the third man inside the car with he and Westry.

Surveillance video also shows Davidson dropping a gun after the incident and picking it back up before fleeing.