Police: Man fled to San Diego after young mother's murder in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man suspected of murdering a his ex-girlfriend in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night was arrested in San Diego, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Michael Ricks.

INITIAL REPORT: Woman found dead in west Las Vegas home; infant daughter 'in good condition'

Ricks was the victim's ex-boyfriend, police said. She was at home when he arrived and the two "became involved in a dispute."

"During the dispute, Ricks stabbed the victim and fled to San Diego, California," according to police. He was arrested Wednesday morning by San Diego Police.

Police said he would be extradited to Las Vegas to face a charge of open murder.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was home with her infant daughter when she was killed, police said. Her family members called 911 just before 7 p.m. after arriving home to find her dead.

Officers arriving at the residence in near J Street and McWilliams Avenue began to render aid, "however they believed that the victim was already deceased," said Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD's homicide section.

Medical first responders soon arrived and confirmed that she was dead, and homicide detectives were called to take over the investigation.

The victim lived at the residence with her parents and an infant daughter, Johansson said.

"Thankfully, the child was found in good condition and is currently in the hands of their family," he said.

The family members who called 911 were said to be fully cooperating with the investigation.

Johansson encouraged anyone with information about the woman's death to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and there is reward money available, he said.