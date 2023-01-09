Police: Man arrested for November fatal stabbing in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the Nov. 23 stabbing death of a man in downtown Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 36-year-old Jeremy Garrett for open murder.

At 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 23, a man was found unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds inside an apartment in the 700 block of North 11th Street — near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road. He was transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Center, where medical personnel pronounced him deceased.

Homicide detectives' investigation indicated "the victim and an unknown male were in a physical altercation," Metro officials said previously. "At some point during the fight, the victim was stabbed. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving."

Police invited anyone with information about the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.