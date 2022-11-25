One dead after physical altercation turns into stabbing in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a physical altercation-turned-stabbing that killed one person on Wednesday night.

At approximately 6:36 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North 11th Street. Police say arriving officers located an unresponsive male inside an apartment, suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased, according to police reports.

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim and an unknown male were in a physical altercation, police say. And at some point during the fight, the victim was stabbed and the suspect fled prior to officers arriving.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.