Police: Man arrested for murder shot roommate in 'dispute over narcotics'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was booked into jail for open murder after police say he shot and killed his roommate during a "dispute over narcotics."

The shooting was reported Sunday at 6:38 p.m. in the 6500 block of Bannock Way, near Charleston and Rainbow boulevards, according to a press release issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

Arriving officers located a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, police stated.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting determined the man "had been in a dispute over narcotics with his roommate," who has since been identified as 63-year-old John Rao.

"During the dispute Rao shot the victim," Metro officials stated in the news release.

Officers took Rao into custody and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.