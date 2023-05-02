Police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run crash that injured bicyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist.

According to the traffic bureau, this happened on April 16 at 11 p.m. near S. Rainbow Blvd and Spring Mountain Road.

Investigators said a bicyclist was in a crosswalk while crossing the street before being hit by a white pick-up truck.

Police said the pick-up slowed down and stopped for a short time further down the road.

However, officers said the truck never returned to the scene or notified police.

At last check, police said the bicyclist has substantial injuries.

According to Metro, the truck has damage to the left front of the vehicle as well as a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Bureau at (702) 828-8547.