Police looking for three suspected carjackers after incident at Laughlin casino

Suspected carjackers in Laughlin
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 09, 2024

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — Police are looking for three men who are accused of attacking someone at a parking garage at a Laughlin casino.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened on Monday, June 3.

Investigators said the men were involved in an attempted carjacking, robbery with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

They were last seen getting picked up at the Riverside water taxi drop-off area on the Bullhead City side around 7:45 p.m. by this vehicle.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact LVMPD's Laughlin Substation at (702) 298-2223.

