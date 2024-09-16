Police looking for inmate that walked away from Jean Conservation Camp

JEAN, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada authorities are looking for an inmate that walked away from Jean Conservation Camp, which is about 20 miles south of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported that 69-year-old Joan Wenger walked away from the camp on Saturday morning.

Wenger was booked into the NDOC on Dec. 1, 2021 from Douglas County and was serving a 10-year sentence for vehicular homicide.

She is described as being 5'1" and 135 pounds with green eyes and gray hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately call 911.

Nevada Department of Corrections

The Jean Conservation Camp is a minimum custody institution where low-risk inmates are housed without secure fencing and are allowed to work off-site, NDOC officials said.

Low-risk inmates include:



Offenders who represent a limited potential to misbehave or who represent a low risk to escape

Offenders who are likely going to be released from NDOC custody within three years

Offenders who have performed assigned duties in a faithful or orderly manner

Offenders serving DUI offenses, with no other offense, are exempt from the three-year requirement

According to the state, the camp was constructed in 1988 and can house up to 240 female offenders. It is the only camp within Nevada that houses female offenders.

Offenders at the Jean Conservation Camp work for the Nevada Division of Forestry by fighting fires during the fire season, completing conservation projects, and doing highway clean-up for the Department of Transportation.