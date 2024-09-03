Police investigating after man and woman found shot inside a car on Sahara Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:39 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near a business in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene and took the woman to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

According to LVMPD, the victims were sitting in a car when someone approached the passenger side window and fired several shots into the car, hitting the victims.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.