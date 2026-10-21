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1 person injured in downtown Las Vegas shooting, police say

Shooting at Casino Center and Garces
RTC
Shooting at Casino Center and Garces
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening in downtown Las Vegas that left one person with minor injuries.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at Casino Center Boulevard and Garces Avenue near the Arts District, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Casino Center Boulevard is shut down between Garces and Gass avenues as police investigate.

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