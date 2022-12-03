Police investigate bank robbery in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police officers are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a bank located at the 3100 block of West Ann Road at 3:50 p.m., according to NLVPD.

Police believe the subject had fled prior to officers' arrival.

The scene is currently being assessed by NLVPD detectives, though there currently is no suspect information and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask anyone with info to please call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.