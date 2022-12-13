North Las Vegas police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed a bank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that happened early December.

Police said they arrested 43-year-old Chad Michael Nichols. According to information from police, Nichols was arrested Tuesday at 11:23 a.m.

An arrest report from the police says he robbed the bank to pay his bills.

"He robbed the bank because he was out of work as a truck driver and needed to pay his bills," per the arrest report provided by police.

The robbery occurred December 2nd at the 3100 block of West Ann in the north valley. Allegedly, Nichols left the area before police arrival at the time.