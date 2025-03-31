Police: Gunman at large after fatally shooting woman in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A gunman is at large after a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded Sunday at 8:43 p.m. to reports of a shooting at an apartment block in the 4200 block of Commerce Street, north of Alexander Road.

Police officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a news release states. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the woman died from her injuries, police stated.

"The suspect involved in this homicide fled the scene prior to our officers' arrival," the release states.

Detectives are investigating the killing, and the victim is expected to be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact NLVPD by calling 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersofnv.com or by calling 702-385-5555.