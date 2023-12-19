Police: Former G League player admits to planning murder of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 lays out how a former NBG G League player told police he and a 19-year-old woman planned the killing of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers.

Chance Comanche, 27, told Las Vegas police the killing was done at Harndon's direction because she told him she was having issues with Rodgers, the report states.

Police found Rodgers' body Wednesday in a ditch on Vincenzo Lane in Henderson. According to the report, Comanche told detectives he and Harndon left Rodgers' body there after strangling her.

Comanche, who was released by the Stockton Kings after his arrest in California, had played in a Dec. 5 game against the NBA G League Ignite in Henderson, the report states.

Rodgers' friends reported her missing on Dec. 7. A day earlier, Harnden filed a missing persons report for Rodgers, according to the report.

According to the report, police reviewed messages between Comanche and Harnden in which Comanche told Harnden what to say about Rodgers' disappearance. In one message, police noted Comanche sent a coffin emoji to Harnden.

Comanche told police he and Harnden planned to lure Rodgers away from her friends, and described strangling Rodgers with a cord while Harnden used her hands.

Rodgers' boyfriend, identified as Tremaine in the arrest report, told detectives he and Rodgers were in Las Vegas the weekend of Dec. 1 "with the intent of engaging in prostitution."

A verified GoFundMe page under Rodgers' name, created by Tremaine McAdams, identifies her as a surgical tech who lived in Washington state. The fundraiser was established on Dec. 9 to cover costs associated with the search for Rodgers, the page states.

As of Tuesday morning, the Clark County Coroner's Office had not confirmed Rodgers' cause of death.

Harnden and Comanche each face a charge of open murder.

Harnden was arrested Dec. 13 in Las Vegas and made an initial appearance in court Tuesday morning. She is expected back in court on Wednesday.

Comanche was expected to be extradited to Nevada but had not been booked into the Clark County Detention Center as of this report.