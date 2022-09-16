Police: Driver flees after hitting pedestrian in crosswalk at Washington, Main

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is still at large after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian near Main Street and Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

It happened at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Friday, when police say the pedestrian was crossing the street in the marked crosswalk Washington Avenue.

The driver "failed to stop for the red traffic signal, entered the crosswalk, and collided with the pedestrian," police said in a news release.

After hitting the pedestrian, police say the driver "did not stop and continued east (on Washington Avenue), fleeing the crash area."

The pedestrian, since identified as 40-year-old Carlos Cepeda, was taken to University Medical Center's trauma unit, where he was in critical condition.

The vehicle police are looking for is described as an older-model red sedan with tinted windows.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section is investigating. Anyone with information that could help police locate the driver is asked to contact them at 702-828-3786, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Crime Stoppers tips that lead directly to a felony arrest may result in a cash reward, police noted.

Also on Friday morning, another driver was at large after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Charleston Boulevard near Sandhill Road, police said. Officials say that driver fled the scene in a semi truck.

RELATED NEWS: Semi driver flees after fatally hitting bicyclist near Charleston, I-515