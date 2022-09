LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are trying to track down the driver of a semi truck that hit and killed a bicyclist in Sunrise Manor on Friday morning.

The semi-truck did not remain at the scene, police said.

Both directions of traffic on Charleston Boulevard were shut down from Sandhill Road to Oahu Street (west of Sandhill).

Police asked members of the public to steer clear of the area while detectives investigate. Additional details were expected to be released "at a later date."