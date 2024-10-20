Police: Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash with pedestrian on Charleston Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after an overnight wreck just east of the resort corridor.

It happened around 12:18 a.m. on East Charleston Boulevard near the intersection of 10th Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a Toyota Camry was going east on Charleston when a pedestrian started to cross the road going south outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

The pedestrian crossed the path of the Toyota and was hit.

Emergency medical personnel responded but the pedestrian was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI-related charges.

The pedestrian's death marks the 126th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.