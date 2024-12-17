Police: CCSD elementary school employee arrested on child abuse charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District police said a district employee at Sunrise Acres Elementary was arrested Monday on charges related to child abuse.
The suspect, 47-year-old Mateusz Baran, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
CCSDPD said this arrest stems from an investigation that started on Dec. 12, 2024, at the elementary school.
Authorities said Baran is a teacher at Sunrise Acres and has been employed with CCSD since July 2024. He has been placed on paid leave.
This now marks the ninth arrest of a CCSD employee in recent months that we have reported on.
