Police: Barricade in North Las Vegas results in stabbing suspect arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Tuesday afternoon barricade in North Las Vegas ended in the arrest of someone police believe is connected to a recent stabbing incident.

We previously told you about two women who were injured in a stabbing incident in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Ann Road.

At the time, North Las Vegas police needed help identifying the suspect.

Recently, authorities identified the suspect as 38-year-old Synetta Harper.

Harper was located at an apartment in the 3300 block of North Decatur, but when authorities tried to make contact, she refused to leave her apartment and barricaded herself inside.

The North Las Vegas Police Department SWAT team responded to the scene, eventually taking Harper into custody.

Harper was booked into the North Las Vegas jail on two counts of attempted murder.