North Las Vegas Police are asking for help identifying stabbing suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two women were seriously injured in stabbing near the area of Decatur Boulevard and Ann Road on Tuesday, Oct. 3. North Las Vegas police are now asking the public for help in identifying the culprit.

At approximately 9:23 a.m., North Las Vegas Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Ann Road. Arriving officers located two adult female victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported both victims to UMC Trauma Center with serious injuries. Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

The victims were walking northbound on Decatur Boulevard when the suspect attacked them. The suspect stabbed both victims at least once with a knife. The suspect then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The suspect is described as a Black adult female with blue or turquoise hair, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, and between the ages of 25-35 years old. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

No arrests have been made but NLVPD detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at https://crimestoppersofnv.com/.