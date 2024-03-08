Watch Now
Police asking for public's help after Las Vegas woman was shot, killed at her home

Lina Pigill
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 07, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help after a Las Vegas woman was shot and killed inside her home.

According to LVMPD, the incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 1200 block of Burnham Avenue.

Investigators said they received a call after 69-year-old Lina Pigill was found unresponsive with a head injury. Medical personnel transported her to Sunrise Hospital and doctors determined she had been shot.

On Feb. 23, Pigill died from her injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

You can contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

