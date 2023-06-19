Police arrest man for October shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in October.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Oct. 3 around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Rancho Drive near Charleston Boulevard.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police said they arrested 45-year-old Marvin Lamar Smith as the suspect in this crime. Investigators had previously said they believed the shooting was due to an argument over drugs.

Smith was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is facing multiple charges including open murder, assault, drug possession, and robbery. He's scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.