POLICE: 77-year-old Henderson man believed wife was cheating on him before shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police have released the report for 77-year-old Robert Paige, who is accused of killing his wife on March 13.

It happened at a residence in the 700 block of Descartes Avenue near Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

According to the arrest report, Paige believed his wife was cheating on him. The arrest report also says that Paige had recently been released from North Vista mental Hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: Henderson police say 77-year-old man called 9-1-1 stating he killed his wife

Paige told police that he closed his eyes during the shooting and kept pulling the trigger.

The woman, identified as Clifton Gene Paige, was found in the upstairs master bedroom.