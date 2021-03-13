Henderson police say 77-year-old man called 9-1-1 stating he killed his wife

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On March 13 at about 12:40 a.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments were called to a residence in the 700 block of Descartes Avenue near Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Authorities say a male caller identified himself as 77-year-old Robert Paige and stated he had killed his wife.

Officers at the scene say they were able to have Paige safely exit the residence, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police say they entered the home and found a 78-year-old female deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Paige has been charged with one count of Open Murder.

Police say he was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and a booking photo is not available at this time.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

This remains an open investigation and no other details were released at this time.

This is being investigated as the fifth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2021.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.