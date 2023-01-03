Police: 15-year-old stabbed mother's boyfriend during altercation near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old was arrested Monday night in connection with the stabbing death of his mother's boyfriend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

It happened at an apartment near the Strip, in the 3900 block of Koval Lane. Officers were called to the scene near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road at approximately 7:20 p.m., police said.

An initial 911 caller reported that "someone's brother had just stabbed someone," said Lt. Jason Johansson with the LVMPD's Homicide Section.

Arriving officers were directed to an apartment near the back of the complex, where they found a Black male in his 40s who'd been stabbed, Johansson said.

Homicide detectives investigating the stabbing determined the 15-year-old was in an altercation with his brother. When the children's mother and her boyfriend tried to break up the fight, the teen stabbed the boyfriend, police said.

Officers provided treatment until medical personnel arrived and transported the man to Sunrise Hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Johansson said no one is outstanding in the case. Everyone involved is either cooperating with police or in custody.