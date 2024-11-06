Police: 14 arrested in sex offender compliance operation during Halloween week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 14 individuals have been arrested as part of a sex offender verification operation over the Halloween week.

A multi-jurisdictional operation — conducted between Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 — contacted 878 sex offenders, Metro said.

Of all those contacted, police said six were arrested for failure to obey sex offender registration laws, and eight were arrested for having sex offense violations and outstanding warrants.

Police have provided a list of those they arrested for failure to obey sex offender registration laws:



Alfred Irby, 64

Brandon Snail, 27

Jarrod Pounds, 39

Calvin Bufford, 55

Nicholas Alward, 38

William Reeves, 44

Metro police said sex offenders who are required to register must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier that has been assigned to them.

Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly

Tier 2 offenders are required to check in bi-annually

Tier 1 offenders are required to check in annually

Offender Watch, a website and mobile app that shows the addresses of registered sex offenders, is accessible to the public at OffenderWatch.com. Metro police said this is a useful tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid.

Including the LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Team, other law enforcement agencies that participated in this operation are the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, the Nevada State Police - Parole and Probation Sex Offender Unit, the Boulder City Police Department, and the Clark County School District Police Department.