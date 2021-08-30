Watch
Police: 1 arrested, 1 dead in fight near Nellis Air Force Base

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Las Vegas police release a mug shot of 43-year-old Steven Jones on Aug. 30, 2021.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 30, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man died in an altercation Sunday night in the northeast part of town.

Authorities were called just after 7 p.m. about an unresponsive man inside a residence located in the 4500 block of Townwall Street, near Nellis Air Force Base.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives determined that the man had been in a physical altercation before being shot and killed.

Steven Jones, 43, was later identified by police as the other man involved in the incident and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on open murder.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the identity of the man who died after family has been identified.

