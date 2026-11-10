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Pedestrian's death in Las Vegas hit-and-run now being investigated as a homicide

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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal hit-and-run collision in east Las Vegas is now being investigated as a homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say this happened Tuesday afternoon near Glenn Davis Drive and Dennis Way, in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead, and the vehicle that hit them left the area before police arrived.

Las Vegas police are expected to provide additional details about the homicide investigation at 4 p.m.

As of 12:30 p.m., the investigation is ongoing, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Related news: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Blue Diamond Road

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Blue Diamond Road

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