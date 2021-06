LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have an early morning shooting on Wednesday under investigation.

Authorities say a man is expected to survive but was shot multiple times near Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive at about 2 a.m.

The man was struck two to three times and was transported to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately release any further information or what may have led up to the shooting.