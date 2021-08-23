PD: 1 person shot, killed at motel on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard early Monday morning.

Homicide detectives say they responded to a reported incident that occurred at a motel in the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Four Season Drive.

Authorities spoke to the media after 4:30 a.m. and one person died in a shooting with the suspected shooter arrested.

No further immediate details were released by police.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates when available