PD: 1 person shot, killed at motel on Las Vegas Boulevard

Posted at 6:54 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 09:55:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard early Monday morning.

Homicide detectives say they responded to a reported incident that occurred at a motel in the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Four Season Drive.

Authorities spoke to the media after 4:30 a.m. and one person died in a shooting with the suspected shooter arrested.

No further immediate details were released by police.

