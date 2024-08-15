Ongoing SWAT standoff draws heavy police presence in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're using Durango Drive in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday afternoon, you can expect to see some delays.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there is a heavy police presence in the 4400 block of South Durango Drive due to an ongoing standoff.

Police are trying to arrest a man who's believed to be barricaded inside a home in the 4500 block of South Bonita Vista Street, which is located along Durango Drive between Tropicana Avenue and Peace Way.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said the standoff had been ongoing since 11:31 a.m.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are said to be on scene to assist officers. Police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.