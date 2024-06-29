One person dead after car vs pedestrian wreck in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One person is dead after a wreck in Henderson Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m., authorities responded to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center Drive to a call of a crash involving a car and a person.

A gray Volkswagen sedan was on South Eastern Avenue when an 82-year-old man walked across the road outside of a crosswalk and was hit by the car, said Henderson police.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in this incident, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injures.

As this is still an active and open investigation, no further details will be provided at this time.

The collision is being investigated as the twelfth accident-related fatality for 2024.sou