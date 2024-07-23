Nye County Sheriff's Office says beware of jury duty scam calls after several complaints

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials in Nye County said a phone call scam is circulating around the county.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said county officials have received complaints regarding phone calls telling people that they failed to report to jury duty and a warrant for their arrest has been issued.

Authorities said the call is asking people to go to a local service provider and send a $2,000 bond payment to avoid the arrest.

This is a scam, and the sheriff's office said there may be other variations of it.

When it comes to enforcing a failure to appear, the sheriff's office said this is not the process county officials go through.

"Neither the Courts nor the Sheriff’s Office accepts payments for warrants through outside electronic sources," the sheriff's office said.

Further, the sheriff's office said the scam's caller ID appears to be from the Nye County Sheriff's Office with their phone number on display.

They said this is a "spoofed" number, and that the scam callers are also falsely identifying themselves as a ranked official with the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said if you receive one of these scam calls, do not provide any personal information.