Nye County man gets prison time for receiving and distributing child pornography

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nye County man has been sentenced to spend nine years in federal prison for distributing and receiving more than 250,000 images depicting children being sexually abused.

According to the Justice Department, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were looking into how child sexual abuse material was being shared on a peer-to-peer file sharing network. During the investigation, they discovered a device was distributing files.

On July 19, 2022, federal investigators searched 41-year-old David Michael Burak's home in Pahrump, which was also being used for a daycare business catering to pre-school aged children. Police said digital devices had more than 250,000 files showing child sexual abuse material.

Burak pleaded guilty on Feb. 24.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.