Nye County deputies investigate overnight homicide in Pahrump

(KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway in Nye County, the sheriff's office announced on Tuesday.

Officials say the killing happened overnight in the area of Leslie Street and Wilson Road in Pahrump.

They did not immediately release any information about who was killed or any potential suspects.

Sheriff's officials asked anyone with information about the crime to call the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.