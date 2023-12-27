3 people arrested for murder, conspiracy in shooting death of Pahrump homeowner

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Three people are in custody for open murder after a Nye County man was fatally shot on Tuesday.

Deputies previously put out a call for the public to be on the lookout for one of the suspects, identified as 32-year-old Edward Travis Parrett of Pahrump.

Wednesday morning, the Nye County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Parrett and two additional suspects:



Clifton "C.J." Lee Pfeifer, Jr., a 33-year-old man from Pahrump

Stefanie Erin Vazzo, a 33-year-old woman from Pahrump

The three were booked into jail for open murder and conspiracy to commit murder, sheriff's officials stated.

In an update on their investigation into the killing, officials said they were called to a home in the area of Leslie Street and Wilson Road at approximately 4:15 a.m.

The homeowner, Jonathon Reyes, told deputies "that he had an unknown person at gunpoint in his backyard."

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Reyes had been shot and killed.

Investigators identified Parrett, Pfeifer and Vazzo as suspects in the killing.

"The suspects and victim knew each other and this does not appear to be a random act," officials stated.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.