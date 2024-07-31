North Las Vegas Police: No arrests made in Ingraham Street homicide investigation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police said a suspect has not been arrested in a homicide investigation that left one man dead in the 1700 block of Ingraham Street.

Around 6:30 a.m., NLVPD officers responded to a residence and found one male suffering from serious injuries. Medical personnel responded and then pronounced the victim as deceased.

Detectives said they believe this to be an isolated incident, but they have not named a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.