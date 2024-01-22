Watch Now
North Las Vegas police said argument between family members led to shooting

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 16:08:47-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a suspected shooter that killed a man over the weekend.

Investigators said they responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 21 around 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Alexander Road, which is near the Silver Mesa Recreation Center.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 70s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Detectives said the shooting was due to an argument between family members and that no arrest has been made, as of 1 p.m.

