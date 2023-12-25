Watch Now
North Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting of 13-year-old

Posted at 2:15 PM, Dec 25, 2023
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old in North Las Vegas this weekend.

Officers responded to the call Saturday night at approximately 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

The teen was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he was later pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department told Channel 13 in an email on Monday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to publicly identify the deceased teenager at a later date.

The city spokesperson could not immediately provide any additional details on the investigation, writing that "Detectives are investigating and there are no additional details available at this time."

