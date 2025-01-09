North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man.

On Monday, NLVPD responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Webb Avenue and Stocker Street.

On scene, responding officers found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds who was later transported to the hospital for his injuries. He would die two days later, on Jan. 8.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com