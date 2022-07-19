Watch Now
North Las Vegas Police close N Martin Luther King Blvd for homicide investigation

NLVPD is investigating a homicide in the 2600 block of N Martin Luther King Dr. in North Las Vegas
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 09:57:23-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 9:45 p.m. on Monday, the North Las Vegas Police Department received a call about a shooting at the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. between Cartier & June in North Las Vegas.

When officers arrived, they immediately located a male adult suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the street. The victim was pronounced deceased on a scene.

NLVPD says there have been no arrests or info about potential suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to stay Anonymous.

